New Mexico lawmakers seek privacy rules for police video

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico lawmakers may convoke a community task force to consider restrictions on public access to video recordings from police lapel cameras of people with mental illnesses.

A Republican Senator and House Democrat on Wednesday proposed that the state attorney general convene a group to recommend legislation that would “protect the mental and physical health information of individuals” from disclosure in police recordings.

Video and audio from devices worn by officers have played a pivotal role in investigations of the use of force in the Albuquerque Police Department’s interactions with the mentally ill.

Republican Sen. Sander Rue of Albuquerque said the legislative initiative responds to concerns about the intrusion of police cameras during household mental-health related emergencies. He acknowledged that body cameras are an important tool for monitoring police conduct.