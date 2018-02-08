New Mexico lawmakers embrace effort to regulate dark money

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state-by-state initiative aimed at regulating and possibly limiting the role of money in politics through an amendment to the U.S. Constitution has won its first endorsement from a state legislative chamber.

The New Mexico House of Representative voted 41-28 on Wednesday to urge Congress to restore greater federal and local regulation of political spending that influences elections and governance. State Senate action is pending.

The effort seeks to reverse Supreme Court actions including the 2010 Citizens United decision that cleared the way for unlimited independent elections spending. It sparked a spirited floor debate Wednesday about political spending and free speech.

Similar measures are slated for introduction soon in Alabama and New Hampshire. The non-binding resolution called a “memorial” also pledges support for a constitutional amendment to end partisan gerrymandering.