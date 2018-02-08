Mayor Keller announces plan to reduce city’s electric bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller announced a project aimed at reducing the city’s electric bill.

The nearly $25 million project involves installing solar panels at 10 locations around the city, including fire stations, libraries and the Ladera Golf Course.

It’s being paid for through bonds, which will be paid back through the energy savings. The mayor says it will benefit the local economy in more ways than one.

“We’ve asked nine vendors to apply for these, and these nine vendors have to use local workforce, so we’re going to make this a job creation project,” Keller said.

The plan is to expand the project to more than 30 sites. The mayor says the ultimate goal is to get the city down to an energy bill of zero.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps