‘Mary Stuart’ Explores Bloody Story of Queen of Scots

It is a bloody piece of history about family, politics and power. The story explored in Mary Stuart, opening February 16th at the Vortex Theater, had modern implications which expose the reciprocity of human behavior on the largest stages of the world.

Stars Debi Kierst and Kathleen Welken play Mary Stuart and Elizabeth I respectively. The story centers around an imaginary meeting between the two queens and exposes a larger dialog of mistrust, political betrayal and gender roles.

Directed by Frederick Ponslov, Mary Stuart runs through March 11th. Tickets are available at VortexABQ.org.