Friday will be warm and sunny across the state as high pressure continues to stay anchored to our west. Saturday, a storm system will work into the state from the Northwest. The storm will pack plenty of cold air and should help to develop mountain snow by Saturday afternoon. The mountains will see snow through early Sunday. Here in the Albuquerque area is scattered showers, rain and snow will be possible through early Sunday. Sunday will be much colder with highs in the 40s.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
