Local seniors celebrate Mardi Gras

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local seniors busted a move Thursday celebrating Mardi Gras.

There was a lot of glitter and beads Thursday afternoon at Meadowlark Senior Center in Rio Rancho.

Its celebration included dancing and live music, and appearance by the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

The seniors say they really let loose.

“When you are retired you don’t have to go to work so you have the opportunity to play and to dance,” Josepha Vasquez said.

“It’s something that really inspires me. I love a lot of people that we dance with and everyone else,” Julius Meyer said.

The center has been having its Mardi Gras celebration for almost 10 years.

