Local museum conducts a fiery display to prove science can be romantic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History continues to make science fun with secret fire writing and Valentine’s Day messages.

On Saturday, February 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will welcome families and Scouts for a day of engineering fun! Visitors will experience the finest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) while enjoying ice cream made with liquid nitrogen, crafting video game controllers, making spin art with circuits and discovering their human conductivity with a Van de Graaf generator, just to name a few!

All activities are kid-friendly, completely interactive and designed to spark interest in the scientific fields of science and engineering.Participation in the day’s activities are included with paid Museum admission. Admission can be paid at the door, upon arrival to the event, on February 10. No pre-registration is required.

Also, scientists from the museum popped by the studio to demonstrate the romance of secret fire writing!

For more information, visit the NMNSH website.

