Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A warm and pleasant afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state. High pressure in the area will keep the storm track to the north, leaving those in the Desert Southwest with sunny, mild and dry conditions.

FRIDAY: Even warmer! High temperatures will soar well above average, topping out in the low to mid-60s across the Rio Grande Valley. Sunshine will once again dominate over the area.

SATURDAY: Increasing winds and cloud cover will come ahead of our next big weather maker set to scrape northern NM over the weekend. At this point, we’ll be able to squeeze in one more day of mild temperatures Saturday afternoon before the drop in temperatures comes in Sunday. Scattered showers are favored to develop over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains late Saturday into Sunday – a few inches of accumulating snow expected.