Investigation of Bob Davie reveals stunning allegations day after National Signing Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For recruits calling the University of New Mexico home, the allegations swirling around their future coach could not have come at a worse time. Bob Davie was suspended Thursday, placed on unpaid leave for thirty days. Serious allegations, including player mistreatment was revealed in a report on the investigation into Davie’s program.

Davie was asked Wednesday if the investigation of his program was hampering the school’s effort to recruit players. “You know it probably came up in three players conversations,” said Davie. “You know you try to explain. You try to explain as much as you know. You try to explain as much of what the timeline is, you know, without saying to much.” Some graduating players alleged that Davie called them the N-word.

Players also alleged that Davie was sometimes physical with them. Some of the new players coming to the program and their families might not have been aware of the investigation and the allegations made. The allegations were made public the day after National Signing Day.”I don’t think it is fair to anybody right now,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez. “I think it’s a situation that is in front of me and in front of my staff right now to make sure that those individuals, those families, those parents have a question I want to assure them of what direction we are going.”

Since players have signed their letters of intent it would be highly unlikely that they would be able to get out of their commitment. Some may not want to. When asked what he would tell parents who blindly walked into the allegations Nunez said, “I tell them the same thing that I’ve been telling every parent, every student athlete, everybody that’s in our department. That we have a department that’s going to do things here in a first class manner. We’re going to set high standards here in everything we do. We’ve been doing it for the last four months, my time here. We are going to make sure that their kids and everyone from our coaches our student athletes and our staff have a safe environment.”

Davie has not responded publicly to the allegations about his program. Despite his suspension he has plans to be at the first spring practice for the Lobos Friday. UNM hasn’t given a definitive day on when Davie’s suspension would start. Davie announced a class of 22 players in the class of 2018 Wednesday. Twelve players signed in the early signing period with eight already on campus. Ten players completed the signing process on National Signing Day.