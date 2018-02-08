‘Horizons’ Explores New Mexico Art History

Assembling more than 100 years of fine art history in New Mexico is no easy task. Yet, the New Mexico Museum of Art has taken on the challenge in celebration of their 100th Anniversary.

Horizons: People & Place in New Mexican Art crosses genres, mediums and decades to tell the eclectic, mysterious and communal story of our state. Famous names like Gustave Baumann, Marsen Hartley and Georgia O’Keeffe are all on display for visitors to experience.

The exhibition will be up through November of 2018, with occasional rotation of artifacts for viewers to see.

For more information, visit NMArtMuseum.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living