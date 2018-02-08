Frontier adds new flights to Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— If you’re looking to fly for a cheap, you’re in luck.

Frontier Airlines announced they are bringing new flights to the Albuquerque Sunport beginning April 9.

Nonstop flights will be available to Austin and Orlando for as little as $39.

Mayor Tim Keller showed his support Thursday, saying it’s a boost for our economy.

“As the largest commercial airport in the state, the Sunport, which is also part of aviation department is a huge economic engine for our state and city, ” said Keller.

Frontier Airlines returned to the Sunport in July.

Back in 2004, the airline left the Sunport citing poor sales.

Frontier now services three destinations.

