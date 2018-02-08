Frontier adds new flights to Sunport

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— If you’re looking to fly for a cheap, you’re in luck.

Frontier Airlines announced they are bringing new flights to the Albuquerque Sunport beginning April 9.

Nonstop flights will be available to Austin and Orlando for as little as $39.

Mayor Tim Keller showed his support Thursday, saying it’s a boost for our economy.

“As the largest commercial airport in the state, the Sunport, which is also part of aviation department is a huge economic engine for our state and city, ” said Keller.

Frontier Airlines returned to the Sunport in July.

Back in 2004, the airline left the Sunport citing poor sales.

Frontier now services three destinations.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s