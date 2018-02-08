February 8th Morning Rush: State Forestry anticipates aggressive fire season

1.The numbers are in and it’s not looking good for New Mexico. State officials say with 70-percent of the state facing severe drought conditions.They’re anticipating an aggressive fire season. So crews are getting ready now – anticipating an early start to the fire season this year. The state forestry says they’re training extra firefighters throughout the state to be ready for not if, but when a wildfire sparks.

Full story: State Forestry: New Mexico facing aggressive fire season

2. We are counting the minutes to another government shutdown if Congress doesn’t act by midnight. Lawmakers are optimistic they’ll have the votes. The Senate is set to vote on a budget deal today that would increase funds for the military for two years, but only fund the full government for the next six weeks.the house will need to vote on this deal and some Democrats are still fighting for data, saying if it’s not in, their vote is out.

Full story: Senate leaders’ budget deal faces opposition in both parties

3.A warm and pleasant afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state.

Full story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. The Lobos are heading into a weekend game against air force without one of their players after a shoving match on the court. The mountain west conference suspended Joe Furstinger for violating the league’s sportsmanship rule.He’s the player shoving a Boise State player at the end of that close game Tuesday. Coach Weir says he’s disappointed. The Boise State’s player was given a public reprimand.

Full story: Lobos’ Joe Furstinger to sit for one game after Boise State incident

Friday morning is the opening ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics. A rush of patriotism for those involved. A small-town New Mexico native knows that feeling all too well. He’s carried the Olympic torch twice now. Louis Vega just finished the torch relay for a Pyeongchang. His first time was in Rio for the 2016 summer Olympics. Louis, the Socorro High School, and NMSU graduate is one of 75-hundred runners to participate in the torch relay.

Full story: Socorro man runs torch relay ahead of Olympics

Morning’s Top Stories