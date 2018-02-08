FBI: Man wearing cowboy hat, bandana robs credit union

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI needs your helping finding a man who robbed a northwest Albuquerque credit union Wednesday.

Agents say a Hispanic male who is approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot 6, walked into Mountain America Credit Union on 9200 Golf Course Road NW around 5:30 p.m. demanding cash.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

He wore sunglasses, a black cowboy hat, a striped red bandana around his neck, a white short-sleeved T-shirt, and blue jeans tucked into dark cowboy boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 899-1300 or the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.