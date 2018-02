ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic candidates running for governor will sell their platform in the first gubernatorial forum.

It starts at 7 p.m. at the Albert J Lyons Event Center.

All four Democratic candidates running will be there, which include Jeff Apodaca, Joseph Cervantes, Peter de Bendittis and Michelle Lujan Grisham

They are expected to talk about their platforms and take audience questions.

