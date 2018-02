ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are responding to a small fire in the Bosque.

Both the Bernalillo County Fire Department and the Albuquerque Fire Department are on scene in the area of Alameda and the Rio Grande.

According to officials, the fire is about an acre in size and burning through the bush. Fire officials say they have it under control.

