SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— A date is set for the state’s highest court to hear arguments about the Governor’s vetoed bills.

A state district court allowed 10 vetoed bills to become law back in September.

Two of those bills involved hemp research.

The state Supreme Court halted that ruling at the end of last year but tabled the final decision.

Lawmakers argued Governor Martinez didn’t offer a reason for her vetoes and missed deadlines.

The court is set to hear the case on April 25.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps