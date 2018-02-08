Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures are going to be unseasonably warm to close out the week.

An area of high pressure continues to dominate the weather across the Southwestern U.S. This high pressure system will keep temperatures warm and conditions dry for today and tomorrow.

A cold front will then start to work into northeastern New Mexico on Saturday. The first impacts will be felt across extreme northeastern New Mexico in Union County. That is where temperatures will begin to tumble on Saturday. The rest of the state will stay very warm with the winds picking up and rain/snow will develop in far northern New Mexico by late Saturday night.

The front will generate snow chances, and some rain in the lower elevations, along the east facing slopes of the Northern Mountains Saturday night and into early Sunday. The shower chances will not be widespread, but parts of the Northern Mountains could pick up 1-5″ of snow with some heavier amounts possible in the San Juans of southern Colorado. The biggest impacts in Albuquerque will be the wind picking up on Saturday afternoon followed by much colder temperatures on Sunday.

Temperatures will quickly warm back up for Monday and Tuesday before another weather disturbance brings more wind and rain/snow showers for the middle of next week.