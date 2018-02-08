BioPark Aquarium gears up to host an epic “Scuba Day” event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The BioPark Aquarium is offering a “Scuba Day” event for land-locked locals to explore all things diving-related!

The ABQ BioPark Aquarium is getting ready for a day of exploring the sport of Scuba diving. The Scuba Company, New Mexico Scuba Center and Deep Blue Scuba – all local companies – will be there to answer questions about diving. Attendees can learn about Scuba classes and trips, where to purchase equipment and supplies, and much more.

There will be the opportunity to become a member of the Albuquerque’s dive club, the Desert Divers… and learn about local diving sites. Also, attendees will see divers at the Shark Tank give a special narrated dive. Guests can also enter for a grand-prize giveaway of a dive in the Aquarium’s Shark Tank! Winner must be scuba certified before redeeming their dive.

For more information, visit the BioPark website.