ALS fundraiser features gourmet food and fashion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the ongoing effort to fight ALS, a local fundraising event: “Hearts On Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Memorial Fashion Show” will feature gourmet fare.

Chef Gilbert of Hotel Albuquerque and ALS representative Katie Crouch were on-hand to promote the fundraising event to fight ALS that’s taking place on Thursday, February 8 at Casa Esencia from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. Chef Gilbert made a dish that will be featured at the event: Mexican Meatballs.

For more information, visit the ALS website.

Mexican Meatballs – Ingredients:

• 1/3 pound chuck, very cold, cubed

• 1/3 pound pork butt, very cold, cubed

• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro, plus extra for garnish

• 1/4 cup freshly grated Cotija cheese

• 1 tablespoon New Mexico chili powder

• 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 3/4 cups chicken stock

• Queso fresco, for garnish

• Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish