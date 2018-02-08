Albuquerque man takes plea deal in connection to case of carpenter killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens connected to the murder of a local carpenter took a plea deal Thursday.

Dominic Jiminez pled guilty to 13 charges, however, none of them were for the murder.

Jiminez was one of five teens who allegedly ran over local carpenter and church deacon Hector Aguirre in September 2016, as he tried to stop them from stealing his work van full of tools. It happened outside a home near 12th Street and Griegos.

Jimenez was facing murder charges for that incident, however as part of the deal, he plead guilty not to murder but other charges like car theft, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Police say Jiminez was also part of a gang of teenagers connected to other crimes around the city. The District Attorney’s office called him a ringleader in that group.

Jiminez also pleaded guilty to other crimes, including an October 2016 case where police say the gang led officers on a chase in a stolen car and crashed into an Albuquerque Police Department officer’s car.

Jimenez faces up to 16 years in prison.

As part of the plea deal, if he violates probation once he is out, he’ll face the full 35 years for the charges.

Several of the other teens have already taken plea deals in the case.

