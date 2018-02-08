311 changes on the way

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s non-emergency system that lets people report everything from graffiti and abandoned cars to overgrown weeds is getting an overhaul.

Deputy Planning Director Brennon Williams on Thursday said one of the department’s top priorities is to let people track their 311 report from start to finish.

Currently, the app will show a case as “open,” “acknowledged” or “closed,” but the city confirms a ‘closed’ status on 311 does not mean the case is resolved, only that it has been assigned to an inspector for an investigation.

People who use the 311 system said they want more transparency.

“For someone to feel fully satisfied they need to know precisely what steps the city is taking to remedy the situation,” Christopher Marlow of Albuquerque said.

The city says that’s exactly what it’s working on. Deputy Planning Director Brennon Williams said people can expect to see a revamped version of the 311 system for code enforcement issues on their smart phone and computer come this summer to better track their report.

“The interface that’s being worked on right now would essentially allow someone that has filed a 311 complaint to know everything that the inspector on the other end knows,” Williams said. “When they’ve been out, who they’ve talked to, what that discussion included, thing of that nature.”

The updates will be made possible through collaboration between the department and contractor, Computronics, to update the permitting software.

The Planning Department is piloting the update for six months and if all goes well, the city hopes to expand the effort for all departments, from transit to solid waste reports.

The most recent numbers show the city handled nearly 80,000 311 reports in December.