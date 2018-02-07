Volcano Vista’s PE classes earn the high school a national award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista High School was recognized by a national health organization and the Albuquerque Public School’s board for their ‘outstanding’ physical education classes.

“I’ve always thought it’s the most interesting class that we have here because it’s just so out of the blue and other schools don’t really provide it,” said Volcano Vista senior Maya Damron.

Damron is part of Volcano Vista’s ‘Lifetime Sports’ class, which is what first caught the attention of “SHAPE: Society of Health and Physical Educators.”

In 2017, SHAPE named VVHS’ physical education program the best in New Mexico. This year, they earned an even higher honor.

“We were lucky enough to be recognized as the ‘PE Department for the Year’ for the entire nation, so we are thrilled,” said Coach Debbi Nord.

Nord teaches lifetime sports, yoga and other classes at VVHS.

“I love this class. This is the greatest class in the world,” said Nord, “We made a decision when we opened the school here that lifetime sports would be based on kind of the survival and outdoor activities that they can participate in for the rest of their lives.”

In the class, students learn how to go fishing, rock climbing, repelling, orienteering, and geocaching, just to name a few lessons.

“We went to this place called ninja park and we got to do the training course for American Ninja Warrior. It was really fun seeing what of those I could physically do and like the couple that I couldn’t physically do,” said senior Devin Clay.

The school also has more traditional physical education classes, like the mandatory freshman PE classes and weight training. Though, they say their classes are all top of the line.

“With different diseases, type 2 diabetes and that increasing over time we’ve just found it very important to change what we’re doing in our classrooms,” said Todd Flores, Chair of the Physical Education Department.

VVHS students love having the option to learn about different kinds of fitness.

“You want to be able to do like a whole bunch of fun things in life. You don’t have to be super buff or like super in shape but like maintain at least,” said Clay.

The Albuquerque Public School board also recognized VVHS for their accomplishments at their Feb. 7 board meeting.

