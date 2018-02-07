Village Inn offers Limited Time Menu

Believe it or not, Lent begins next Wednesday, Feb. 14 (yes, that’s Valentine’s Day as well). To serve those honoring the tradition, Village Inn is offering a limited time menu accommodating certain dietary restrictions.

The menu features a delicious Tilapia with lemon sauce, rice, broccoli and Texas garlic toast.

Of course, today from 10am-10pm, you can lay claim to a free slice of select pies with the purchase of an entree.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living