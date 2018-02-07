Video: Woman flees from police, rams deputy’s car in packed parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman led deputies and police on a chase in the middle of day and it ended after she played bumper cars in a packed Smith’s parking lot.

There were a handful of witnesses and four wrecked cars that showed just what kind of scene Melissa Owens caused three weeks ago.

Albuquerque police said she was behind the wheel of a stolen, white Honda Civic. According to a criminal complaint, the officer first spotted the car in southeast Albuquerque. When he ran the plates, it came back stolen.

The officer asked for backup but before he even attempted to pull Owens over, he said she was already running from officers, driving on the wrong side of the road up Central Avenue.

Owens tried hiding-out in the Smith’s parking lot off Coal and Yale. At one point, police thought they had her blocked in but she rammed right into a Bernalillo County deputy’s SUV and kept going. According to the complaint, police said she also came close to running over a pedestrian.

Within seconds she crashed into another car. It came to an end after police said Owens hit two men in their work truck.

Then she took off on foot, but officers had her in cuffs after a short foot pursuit.

She apologized for all the damage but said it wasn’t her fault.

“My boyfriend told me to run,” Owens said. “I’m sorry.”

Police said Owens was running because she had three warrants out her for arrest for cases involving stolen cars. She is still behind bars on a no bond hold.

