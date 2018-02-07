Two suspects in Jeremiah Valencia’s murder case expected in court

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more suspects in the case of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia’s murder are scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

Tracy Pena, the boy’s mom and 19-year-old Jordan Nunez are set to go before a judge who could decide whether to keep the two locked up pending trial.

Tuesday, it was Thomas Ferguson’s turn. He is accused in the beating and death of Jeremiah Valencia.

Investigators say Ferguson would keep Jeremiah locked up in a dog crate at their Nambe home.

His body was found last week buried alongside a state road near Nambe and investigators believe he had been there since November.

Tuesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed before Ferguson’s hearing he would remain in jail, at least for now.

Prosecutors cited his violent criminal history and his defense acknowledged he violated his probation.

Wednesday afternoon a judge will weigh on whether Pena and Nunez can be released.

This is after more details about Pena have emerged. According to jail records, Pena has been booked into the Santa Fe County jail 22 times since 2009.

Most of her arrests were for failure to appear, failure to comply, probation violation, drug charges and shoplifting

Pena’s jail time only lasted a few hours to a few days.

Court records also show it was during her latest jail stay that she told another inmate her son was murdered.

That inmate alerted deputies which promoted the investigation into the teen’s whereabouts.

