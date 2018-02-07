This week Albuquerque is filled with couples painting, carnivals, and hot air balloons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This week in Albuquerque is filled with couples painting, carnivals, and hot air balloons!

There’s plenty to do in town this week, including the following:

Friends & Lovers Balloon Rally // Details: Every February at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, NM scores of balloons, including competition racers and special shapes, fill the sky. While this rally has a playful Valentine theme it is a family event and we welcome all that would like to share in the Hot Air Ballooning experience. This free event is the second largest Hot Air Balloon Rally in the Country and is open to the public. This is our chance to give back to the community and raise money for charity. Date and Time: Friday – Saturday, 7:00 a.m. Location: Balloon Fiesta Park. Price: Free

Cirque du Soliel’s Crystal // Details: Cirque du Soleil is coming to Rio Rancho with a brand-new arena creation. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination. In CRYSTAL, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world class audience experience. Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand. The result is an adrenaline-packed show for the whole family that pushes the boundaries and surpasses all expectations! Date and Time: Wednesday – Sunday, 7:30 p.m. nightly, and 3:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Location: Santa Ana Star Center. Price: $35

Carnaval Fever 2018 // Details: Frank Leto Musical Ventures and the National Hispanic Cultural Center continue their annual partnership to celebrate Carnaval with a festive and colorful evening of music, dance, and theatre, featuring the Odara Dance Ensemble and the musical group PANdemonium. Carnaval 2018, a dazzling spectacle of vibrant dance, engaging music, and beautiful costumes, showcases the Carnaval traditions of Cuba, Trinidad, Brazil, and New Orleans. Date and Time: Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. Location: Albuquerque Journal Theater. Price: $17-$27.

USATF Indoor Championships // Details: The USATF Indoor Championships is the final event of the Indoor Championship Series, which is a prestigious series of nationally televised USA Track & Field competitions featuring the very best track and field athletes from Team USA, the world’s #1 track team. Approximately 400 athletes will be competing for a total prize purse of $130,000 and U.S. athletes will be competing for the title of National Champion and will have the opportunity to qualify for 2018 World Indoor Championships. Date and Time: February 16-18, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Location: Albuquerque Convention Center. Price: $5-$15

Paint Party: Carved Aspens Couples // Details: Are you ready for a one-of-a-kind couples paint experience?! Come join us for this amazing paint evening at our beautiful Hotel Parq Central location! Couples enjoy a $10 discount together! This painting is so romantic, you get to paint side by side with your partner and carve your initials right in the center of the joining canvases. Another added extra is you can leave your masterpiece up on your wall to enjoy all year long! Date and Time: Tuesday, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Location: Hotel Parq Central. Price: $35

NM Black History Month – 2018 Asante Awards // Details: ASANTE means “thank you” in Swahili. Each year we turn our gaze to a pillar of our community whose work and ethic edifies our community. There’s an abundance of incredible work happening and an even greater need. The metrics of excellence matters. The Asante Awards exists to honor that work, to see it multiplied and expanded. The 4th Annual Asante Awards will be recognizing the achievements of black physicians in New Mexico. Date and Time: Wednesday, 6 – 8 p.m. Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Albuquerque Hotel & Spa. Price: Free

Winter Fire Colors Show // Details: Join us each day for the annual Winter Fire Colors Flower Show. Warm up with flowers in hot colors from the Mediterranean climates. These fiery hues provide welcome relief from winter’s chill. For the next five weeks, the Mediterranean Conservatory will house 300 anthuriums in orange, pink and red. Fiery hues will spice things up, while unusual frilly cyclamens kindle cheer at the Botanic Garden, despite the gray skies. Set your winter-weary eyes on beautiful blooming flowers, a hundred flourishing ferns and lush greenery at this indoor flower show. Date and Time: Friday 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Location: ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. Price: Included with price of admission, $12.50, $4 children, $5.50 seniors

For more information, visit the ABQ365 website.