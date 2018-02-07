The Latest: Hamlin picked as Team USA flagbearer

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) The Latest from the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

—

11:30 a.m.

Erin Hamlin will carry the U.S. flag into Friday’s opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The four-time Olympic luger was chosen by fellow Team USA Olympians for the honor. Hamlin is retiring at the end of the Olympics, after nearly two decades of racing competitively.

Hamlin says ”it is definitely a privilege and honor to be the one to lead the team.”

The native of Remsen, New York, won a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games and is a two-time world champion. She’s also the fourth luge athlete to carry the U.S. flag into an Olympics.

—

10:10 a.m.

The Pyeongchang Olympics have begun with a curling competition featuring a pair of U.S. siblings in a showdown against a Russian husband-and-wife team competing in neutral uniforms with no national insignia.

The opening ceremony is still a day away, but the games are already underway. Among the athletes are 168 Russians who are being forced to compete under the neutral banner of ”Olympic Athletes from Russia” as punishment for doping in Sochi in 2014. Others who were barred altogether have filed appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are still hoping to be allowed to participate.

The first event is mixed doubles curling, which is making its Olympic debut. The more familiar single-gender version of curling will begin later in the games.

There were four games played simultaneously Thursday morning.

—

