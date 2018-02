MESCALERO, N.M. (KRQE) – A billboard in southern New Mexico has a vibrant new look thanks to the work of some local students.

An art class from Mescalero High School redesigned the classic billboard along US 70 near Cloudcroft.

It went through major wear and tear in the past 45 years.

Students used paint and vinyl to cover the sign that reads “Welcome to the Homelands of the Mescalero Apache Tribe.”

