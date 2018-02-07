Students learn from STEM professionals at local museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of local students are learning from the pros at Albuquerque’s Nuclear Science and History Museum this week.

Professionals from companies like Sandia Labs, New Mexico Solar and Civil Air Patrol, are helping students discover the fun behind science, math and engineering.

“Emphasizing how much fun and how intriguing all of the different types of STEM really can be to kiddos to see maybe what they’d want to do in their future careers,” said Jennifer Hayden with the Nuclear Science Museum.

This Saturday the museum is free and open to families. Parents and kids can take part in fun activities like making ice cream with liquid nitrogen.

