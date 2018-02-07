Students learn from STEM professionals at local museum

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of local students are learning from the pros at Albuquerque’s Nuclear Science and History Museum this week.

Professionals from companies like Sandia Labs, New Mexico Solar and Civil Air Patrol, are helping students discover the fun behind science, math and engineering.

“Emphasizing how much fun and how intriguing all of the different types of STEM really can be to kiddos to see maybe what they’d want to do in their future careers,” said Jennifer Hayden with the Nuclear Science Museum.

This Saturday the museum is free and open to families. Parents and kids can take part in fun activities like making ice cream with liquid nitrogen.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s