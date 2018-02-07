Science-y music jam is open to kids of all ages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Explora is keeping learning fun by providing a weekly music jam for all ages.

Explora Science Center welcomes kids of all ages to jam out every week, and learn with musical instruments. During the weekly Music Jams at Explora, the entire Musical Instrument kit is put out so that toddlers and visitors can be introduced to musical Instruments of all kinds and shapes. Everyone is invited to explore and experiment with them by participating in some sounds and possibly leading to a jam that is created by all who participate.

Instruments include the Congas, Maracas, Claves, Tamberines, Shakers, and many more. The Music Jams happen during the following times:

Mondays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. during Toddler time (infants to 5 years old)

Wednesdays and Thursdays, 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Music Jam is included with regular admission; $8 adults, $4 children (1-11), $5 ages 65+, students, military (with ID), Explora members free.

For more information, visit the Explora website.