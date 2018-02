ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Albuquerque Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary School Monday morning.

Officials say that students have returned to their classrooms.

At this time officials have not said where the smoke came from.

UPDATE: Students have returned to class at S.R. Marmon ES after a brief evacuation. — APS (@ABQschools) February 7, 2018

Evacuation at S.R. Marmon ES due to reports of smoke in the building. @abqfire is on scene. — APS (@ABQschools) February 7, 2018

