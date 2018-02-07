Rescue horses gear up to earn their keep with ‘fuzzy fundraiser’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Rescue horses gear up to earn their keep with a fuzzy fundraiser that’s fit for the whole family.

The New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch is hosting a “Fuzzy Fun Open Horse Show” on Saturday, Feb. 17. The family fun favorite will offer classes on horsemanship, barrel racing, reining, and more. This is the first show in the 2018 High Point Buckle Series. Participants in three age divisions can earn points toward a buckle and win gate prizes too!



The fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edgewood Equestrian Center, 91 W. Frontage Rd. Members of the community are also invited to come out and meet the horses.

All proceeds go directly to support the equine rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

For more information, visit the Walkin N Circles Ranch website.