Police search for person of interest in missing persons case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police just released new details about the disappearance of two roommates who have been missing for weeks.

They say the case has taken a suspicious turn. A man was seen driving one of the roommate’s car, and now police are looking for him.

Eugene Carroll Ray, 70, and Zackaria Fry, 28, were reported missing last month after family members say they stopped calling and using social media.

Detectives say a man was recently spotted in Ray’s car, a silver Mustang, at different Walmarts in the Heights.

“I think it’s highly suspect that he’s driving a missing person’s car that hasn’t been seen in three weeks,” Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said.

Police say they have since found that car near Lomas and Eubank. Detectives are running forensics tests, but are hoping someone recognizes the man who they’re calling a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps