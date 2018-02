ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— Police officers are responding to a SWAT situation in northeast Albuquerque.

The individual is in a residence near Leander and Ruby NE and is threatening suicide as well as others in the area.

The individual started the residence on fire before throwing dogs out of the window.

Authorities are attempting to remove the individual from the house.

There is no other information at this time KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

