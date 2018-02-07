Pet of the Week: Furry Valentines

If you’re looking to bring a four-legged friend into your family, this Valentine’s Day may be a great time to do so.

Jazmine Estrada with Animal Humane New Mexico is introducing us to Sebastian, who is available for adoption as part of their “Furrever Yours Valentine’s event. All pets at both their main campus and westside adoption center will have adoption fees reduced to just $14 on Feb. 14.

For more information on the pets available through Animal Humane NM, visit AnimalHumaneNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living