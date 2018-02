ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Prince of Darkness is headed to Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Ozzy Osbourne will bring his tour called “No More Tours 2” to the Isleta Amphitheater.

The concert is on Sept. 30. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com

Osbourne says it’s his final tour and will celebrate more than five decades of music.

