NMDA implements credit card skimmer detection

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)— An unlikely state department is doing their part to curb identity theft due to credit card skimming at gas stations.

The Standards and Consumer Services Division (SCS) of the New Mexico Department of Agriculture enforces state weights and determines laws and regulations.

This includes petroleum and fuel inspection and measurement at gas stations.

“While collecting petroleum samples for testing or inspecting pumps to ensure they are dispensing the correct fuel quantity, inspectors may come across a skimmer device,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte.

“Consumer protection is part of the NMDA’s mission, and SCS staff works closely with law enforcement regarding this issue.”

NMDA staff recently attended a national conference in Florida where credit card skimming is prevalent.

Staff focused on training to detect skimmers and attended demonstrations at local businesses.

The NMDA lists the following precautions to take to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft at gas stations:

pay with cash inside stations

only use pumps visible by the cashier

verify audit tape is intact

tug on credit card reader ensure it has not been tampered with

To report a credit card skimmer, alert authorities and the business manager.

Fuel retailers in New Mexico can call NMDA SCS at 575-646-1616.

Identity theft can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.