Sunny and mild conditions will hold across the state Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 60s. A storm system will scrape northern New Mexico over the weekend delivering mountain snow and much colder temperatures.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
