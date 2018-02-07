Man accused of attacking Albuquerque woman on first date

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman’s first date went terribly wrong.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman met 39-year-old Jason Yeitrakis online. She told police they went to a few restaurants near Cottonwood Mall and drank. She says when they were leaving one of the restaurants, Yeitrakis “just snapped” and hit her until she blacked out.

She was found when someone called 911 reporting a woman was dumped out of an SUV.

Police were able to identify Yeitrakis by his dating profile picture.

He denied attacking the woman and says he had dropped her off at home uninjured.

