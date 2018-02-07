Man accused of attacking Albuquerque woman on first date

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman’s first date went terribly wrong.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman met 39-year-old Jason Yeitrakis online. She told police they went to a few restaurants near Cottonwood Mall and drank. She says when they were leaving one of the restaurants, Yeitrakis “just snapped” and hit her until she blacked out.

She was found when someone called 911 reporting a woman was dumped out of an SUV.

Police were able to identify Yeitrakis by his dating profile picture.

He denied attacking the woman and says he had dropped her off at home uninjured.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s