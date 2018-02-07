Lobos’ Joe Furstinger to sit for one game after Boise State incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos will play the Air Force Falcons Saturday a player short. Lobos forward Joe Furstinger has been suspended by the Mountain West Conference for a violation of the league’s sportsmanship rule. Furstinger shoved Marcus Dickinson of Boise State towards the end of Tuesday night’s game.

Both teams spilled onto the court, but a fight was avoided. Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir started his post game news conference by apologizing to the fans and the Boise State coaching staff. Weir also expressed his disgust with the incident.

“Just completely unacceptable behavior,” said Weir. “I am sick about it. As sick as I am about the game that’s really not how a game like this should end. I’m very, very disappointed. I didn’t see everything, this is just my immediate reaction to it which is not how we should ever act.”

Boise State guard Justinian Jessup was give a public reprimand for his involvement in the incident. Furstinger averages over 9 points and 7 rebounds for the Lobos. He is the team’s leading rebounder.

The Lobos and Air Force have a 2 p.m. Mountain start time Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 3.