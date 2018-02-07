Land commissioner files as Libertarian for US Senate seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico land commissioner has filed to run for the Libertarian Party’s nomination to the U.S. Senate.

Aubrey Dunn has recently changed his voting registration from Republican to Libertarian to run against incumbent Democrat Martin Heinrich and Republican candidate Mick Rich.

Dunn joins a list of Libertarians who filed declarations of candidacy Tuesday to run for state and federal offices after the Secretary of State’s Office last week gave the Libertarian Party major party status in New Mexico.

The status upgrade came as a result of the 2016 presidential race when Libertarian Gary Johnson had relatively strong showing.

Dunn says it’s likely he will pick up both Republican and Democratic voters, noting there’s an area between the two parties that both are not addressing.