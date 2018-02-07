Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow showers have cleared the state leaving behind a mostly clear sky. Sunshine will dominate over the region… but despite the lesser cloud cover, temperatures will be cooler this afternoon compared to recent days. Expect highs in the mid-50s across the Rio Grande Valley – near to just above average for this time of year. Light northwest winds will generally stay beneath 15mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A late week warming trend will leave most locales above seasonal averages – widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected. Mostly sunny conditions will be found statewide.

SATURDAY: Our next big weather maker looks to bring a bout of winds Saturday afternoon and a shot at snow showers in the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains Saturday night.

SUNDAY: The mentioned storm in combination with a back door cold front will drop temperatures significantly Sunday afternoon (30s & 40s within the Eastern Plains). Majority of us within statelines will be fighting strong winds as well. Rain/snow chances look to be confined to the north and northeast.