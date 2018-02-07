John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A ridge of high pressure will start to build back over the next couple of days allowing temperatures to warm back up well above average. A weak weather disturbance will scrape northeastern New Mexico Thursday, allowing for a little more wind, but little else. A stronger storm system will work into the state late this weekend and early next week. This storm will give us a better shot at showers across the northern half of the state. More significant snowfall will occur across the northern high terrain. This looks to be the start of a pattern shift as long range models indicate more storms heading into our direction between now and the end of the month.

