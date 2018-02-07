Hearts On Your Sleeve Fashion Preview

The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter invites you to an evening of elegance and fashion at Hearts On Your Sleeve | Jeff Highlander Memorial Fashion Show. The event will include high-end raffle items, stylings from local boutiques, food and wine pairings from Southern Wine and Spirits, weekend getaway packages, exclusive spa treatments, NFL tickets and more.

The show takes place Thursday, February 8th from 6-9pm at Casa Esencia, in the beautiful Hotel Albuquerque.

For tickets and information, visit ALSANM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living