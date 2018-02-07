Girlfriend to testify in triple-murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The girlfriend of a man on trial for a killing spree that left three dead in Albuquerque has agreed to testify against him in exchange for a six-year prison sentence.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Gloria Chavez pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit murder after facing 13 charges for her alleged role in the May 2017 crime.

Chavez will be sentenced at some point after the case of her then-boyfriend Yoan Santiesteban’s case is resolved.

Santiesteban faces first-degree murder and lesser charges in the deaths of Samir Al-Abboudy, Celina Arrellanes and Matthew Severinghaus.

Chavez told investigators she and Santiesteban only planned to rob the victims, but that Santiesteban killed each of them.

Santiesteban is set for trial in June.