Feds: Naked pictures on daycare iPads were taken by children

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (KRQE) – The feds say naked pictures of kids found on iPads at a New Mexico daycare were taken by the children themselves.

An investigation was launched in December after workers at Thomas J.P. Jones Child Development Center on White Sands Missile Range found pictures of kids’ genitalia on daycare iPads.

Investigators say video from a classroom surveillance camera shows two kids pulling down their pants and snapping photos without a teacher noticing.

The daycare says it’s making changes to its procedures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

