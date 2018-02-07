February 7th Morning Rush: Suspects in Jeremiah Valencia’s murder case expected in court

1. Two more suspects are expected in court today in the murder case of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia. Now more information is coming out about Jeremiah’s mother’s frequent time behind bars. Meanwhile, Thomas Ferguson, the mom’s boyfriend, and Jeremiah’s accused killer remains in jail. Jeremiah’s body was found last week — buried alongside a state road in Nambe.

2. The clock is ticking on Capitol Hill to avoid another government shutdown tomorrow night. President Trump says he’s counting on the shutdown to motivate lawmakers for stronger immigration policy changes. Senate leaders on both sides have met and said a deal could be close. Earlier in the day, the House voted to pass a short-term spending bill to provide new military funding, although that bill would expire next month.

3. Rain and snow showers have cleared the state leaving behind a mostly clear sky.

4. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez is asking the state for more money to try the Victoria martens murder case. Torrez says they’ll need over half a million dollars for resources like DNA experts and investigative work. In July, Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens will be the first suspect to go on trial, Fabian Gonzales in October and Jessica Kelley the following year. Torrez says he’s also reassigning new prosecutors to the case.

5. It was a battle on the court in last night’s Lobo basketball game — literally. Just before the buzzer, a brawl breaks out between the Boise State Broncos and the Lobos after some pushing from a rebounded shot. The players were eventually separated. After the game, Lobo coach Paul Weir apologized for what happened. Unfortunately, the Lobos still lost, 73 to 71.

Morning’s Top Stories