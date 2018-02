KIRTLAND, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help tracking down an armed robber who held up a gas station in Kirtland.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says a man pointed a gun at the clerk at a Giant gas station on Highway 64 on Jan. 25.

He had his jacket covering the bottom half of his face, but he may have a scar on his right cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Juan County Crime Stoppers.

