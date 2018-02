RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Oregon couple going across the country helping non-profits made a stop Wednesday in New Mexico.

Tara and John-Michael Elmore dropped by the Galloping Grace Ranch in Rio Rancho to help their food recovery program.

The Elmores chose the ranch because of its efforts to donate to local food banks and teaching children how to work with animals.

The couple hopes their work inspires others to volunteer.

