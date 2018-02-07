Bob Davie announces 2018 football class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each year Lobo Football Coach Bob Davie announced his latest recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday. The Lobos still have three scholarships available after inking a class of 22 players. The Lobos signed 12 players in the early signing period in December. They added another ten players Wednesday. Coach Davie is always making it a point to add offensive lineman. This class has four.

The Lobos also added four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three linebackers, two quarterbacks, two running backs, one wide receiver, one punter, one tight end and one kicker. Coach Davie is ready to see how the new talent works on the field. He compared it to opening a Christmas gift. “You really have to wait a long time to see what you have in that box because it’s a long way from signing to playing in games and being successful,” said Davie.

The job of quarterback will be up for grabs when the Lobos hit the field. Tevaka Tuioti and Coltin Gerhart come in as players with experience as a Lobo quarterback. New quarterbacks Trae Hall and Sheriron Jones could make the position one of heavy competition.

Jones is well traveled, having started his career at Tennessee as an SEC quarterback. “I mean he is hungry,” said Davie. “You know he has his sights set on coming in here and being a starting quarterback. I mean there is no doubt about that. I think he will come in here bouncing off the walls excited about being back out there playing.” The Lobos start spring football Friday.